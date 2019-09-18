Breaking News
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – OLLI

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – OLLI

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (“Ollie’s” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares of Ollie’s common stock between June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Ollie’s investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at [email protected], to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at  http://kaskelalaw.com/case/ollies/.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Ollie’s issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period, and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (ii) the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (iii) the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the complaint, on August 28, 2019, Ollie’s reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019. In addition, Ollie’s disclosed that a “bottleneck issue” had existed in its supply chain “for most all of Q2” and was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”  Following this news, shares of the Company’s common stock declined $21.41 per share, or over 27% in value, to close on August 29, 2019 at $56.36 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Ollie’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 18, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. 

Ollie’s investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 investing in the Company’s securities are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.