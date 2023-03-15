PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) (“Cvent”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

Cvent shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC

On March 14, 2023, Cvent announced that it would be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone at a price of $8.50 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cvent investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and Cvent’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on: (i) whether the transaction as structured is fair to Cvent shareholders; (ii) whether Cvent shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Cvent’s directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Blackstone at $8.50 per share.

