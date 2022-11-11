PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) on behalf of the Company’s investors.
Since November 2021, shares of GoHealth’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of approximately $5.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $0.50 per share, a cumulative decline of over 90% in value.
The investigation seeks to determine whether GoHealth and/or the company’s representatives violated the securities laws by issuing false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to GoHealth investors, thereby causing investor losses.
GoHealth stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/gohealth-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.
