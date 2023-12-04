PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

On November 9, 2023, Groupon announced disappointing financial and operational results for the third quarter 2023 (ended September 20, 2023). Following this news, shares of Groupon’s common stock declined $4.72 per share, or 35% in value, to close on November 10, 2023 at $8.82 per share, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the Company’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties, causing investment losses.

Groupon stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/grpn/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com