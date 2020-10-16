SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of MobileIron (MOBL) and Encourages MOBL Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating MobileIron, Inc. (“MobileIron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOBL) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

On September 28, 2020, MoibleIron announced that it would be acquired by Ivanti, Inc. at a price of $7.05 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of MobileIron’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether MobileIron’s executive officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether MobileIron shareholders: (i) will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares and (ii) are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

MobileIron shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/mobileiron-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

