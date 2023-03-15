PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) (“Momentive”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

Momentive shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/momentive-global/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On March 13, 2023, Momentive announced that it would be acquired by a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (“STG”) at a price of $9.46 per share. Notably, as recently as April 2022, shares of Momentive’s stock traded at over $18.00 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Momentive investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and Momentive’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on: (i) whether the transaction as structured is fair to Momentive shareholders; (ii) whether Momentive shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Momentive’s directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to the STG group at $9.46 per share.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

