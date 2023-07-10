PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos Health”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On May 10, 2023, Syneos Health announced that it would be acquired by a consortium of private investment firm affiliates composed of Elliott Investment Management (“Elliott”), Patient Square Capital (“Patient Square”), and Veritas Capital (“Veritas”) for $43.00 per share in cash.

Notably, shares of Syneos Health’s stock traded above $47.00 per share as recently as November 2022, and above $70.00 per share less than one year ago. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Syneos Health investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Syneos Health shareholders will be receiving appropriate consideration for their SYNH shares, and whether Syneos Health’s directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company to the private equity firms at $43.00 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Syneos Health shareholders will be receiving appropriate consideration for their SYNH shares, and whether Syneos Health's directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company to the private equity firms at $43.00 per share.

