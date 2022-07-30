SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) (“VAALCO”) investors relating to the company’s recently announced transaction with TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe”).

On July 14, 2022, VAALCO announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire TransGlobe in an all-stock transaction. In connection with the proposed transaction, CareMax has reported that it expects to issue 49.3 million shares of CareMax’s Class A common stock to TransGlobe’s stockholders who are, as a result, expected to own over 45% of the combined company. Following the announcement of this transaction, shares of VAALCO’s stock fell $1.03 per share, or over 16.5% in value.

The investigation is focused on whether the members of VAALCO’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether the company has properly disclosed all potential conflicts of interest to its shareholders.

VAALCO shareholders who wish to protect their investment are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/vaalco/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

