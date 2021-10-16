Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s securities between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

According to the complaint, during the Class Period SelectQuote “repeatedly reported inflated revenues, earnings, and accounts receivable, as well as the revenue per policy and lifetime value per policy.” The complaint further alleges that, as a result of such misrepresentations, SelectQuote’s shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote disclosed that its fourth quarter 2020 results would be impacted by a “negative cohort and tail adjustment” due to “lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort,” which SelectQuote attributed to the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (“OEP”) and increased “switching activity.” Following these disclosures, SelectQuote’s share price declined $5.50 per share, or 20% in value.

Then, on August 25, 2021, SelectQuote disclosed that lack of policy renewals affected both the 2019 and 2020 cohorts, and that the Company was including a $65 million placeholder for the risk of an additional cohort tail adjustment the following year, driven mostly by lower-than-anticipated persistency results in the 2020 cohort. Following these disclosures, SelectQuote’s share price declined by an additional $6.46 per share, or 45% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of SelectQuote’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current SelectQuote stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s common stock prior to May 11, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/selectquote-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
www.kaskelalaw.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.