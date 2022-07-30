SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) and Fairness of $18.75 Per Share Buyout Price to Investors

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Hanger, Inc. (“Hanger”) (NYSE: HNGR) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On July 21, 2022, Hanger announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Patient Square Capital at a price of $18.75 per share (the “Buyout Price”). Following the closing of the proposed transaction, HNGR shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded. Notably, shares of Hanger’s common stock traded above the Buyout Price as recently as April 2022.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the Buyout Price provides Hanger’s investors with sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether Hanger’s officers/directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in selling the company to Patient Square Capital.

Hanger shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

