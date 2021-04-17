Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA, RTIX) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA, RTIX) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (“Surgalign” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRGA), formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX), on behalf of the Company’s long-term stockholders.

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Surgalign on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between March 7, 2016 and March 27, 2020. According to the complaint, during that time period Surgalign and certain senior executive officers made a series of false and/or misleading statements to investors concerning the Company’s revenue recognition practices. Specifically, the complaint details how “[a]t the heart of [Surgalign’s] revenue recognition manipulation was the practice of ‘revenue smoothing,’ through which the Company regularly shipped products to customers early so that management could hit quarterly revenue targets.”

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Surgalign’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Surgalign stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s common stock prior to March 27, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/surgalign-holdings-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
[email protected]

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.