NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who own Agiliti Inc. (“Agiliti” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGTI) stock purchased prior to February 26, 2024 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Agiliti by its controlling stockholder, Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”). As a result of the merger, Agiliti stockholders will receive only $10.00 per share in cash, $4.00 per share less than the April 2021 IPO price at which THL took the Company public.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/agiliti-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Catalent merger investigation concerns whether THL and the Board of Agiliti have harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

