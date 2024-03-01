NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who own Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (“Kinnate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KNTE) stock purchased prior to February 16, 2024 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Kinnate by XOMA Corporation (“XOMA”). As a result of the merger, Kinnate stockholders will receive $2.3352 per share in cash and additional cash up to $0.2527 per share, plus a contingent value right. This sale of the Company comes after its largest stockholders, OrbiMed and Foresite Capital, kicked off a sales process by publicly announcing their intention to explore a go-private transaction.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Kinnate merger investigation concerns whether OrbiMed, Foresite Capital, XOMA and the Board of Kinnate have harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

