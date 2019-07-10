SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of CannTrust Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (“CannTrust” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CTST) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 8, 2019, CannTrust disclosed that its greenhouse facility located in Ontario, Canada, was rated “non-compliant” in an audit by Health Canada. Until the Company is proven compliant with regulations, Health Canada has placed a hold on 5,200 kilograms of dried cannabis allegedly harvested from five unlicensed rooms. In addition, CannTrust is voluntarily holding another 7,500 kilograms of dried cannabis that it says was also produced in unlicensed rooms.

On this news, shares of CannTrust fell significantly in the course of the day.

