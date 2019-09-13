SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Farfetch Limited

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FTCH) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 21, 2018, the Company went public, selling more than 44 million shares of common stock at $20 per share.

On August 8, 2019, Farfetch reported a larger-than-expected loss of $89.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company also announced the $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group and that its Chief Operating Officer had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.12, over 44%, to close at $10.13 on August 9, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/farfetch-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com