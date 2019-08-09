SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ProPetro issued a press release disclosing delays both in its scheduled conference call and in the filing of its 10-Q, citing an ongoing internal review which includes, among other things, expense reimbursements, potential conflicts of interest, and related party transactions.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell over 25%. To obtain additional information, go to:
