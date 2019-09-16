SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Uniti Group Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQGS: UNIT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain additional information, go to:
