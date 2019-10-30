SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. with InterXion Holding N.V. is Fair to DLR Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (“Digital Realty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DLR) stock prior to October 29, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Digital Realty with InterXion Holding N.V. (“InterXion”) (NYSE: INXN). Under the terms of the deal, InterXion shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7067 Digital Realty shares per InterXion share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/digital-realty-trust-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Digital Realty merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Digital Realty breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether the merger with InterXion undervalues Digital Realty shares, thus unlawfully harming Digital Realty shareholders.

