SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Aircastle Limited is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Aircastle Limited (“Aircastle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AYR) stock prior to November 6, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Aircastle to a newly-formed entity controlled by affiliates of Marubeni Corporation (“Marubeni”) and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited (“Mizuho Leasing”). Under the terms of the deal, Aircastle shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each common share of Aircastle (other than shares already owned by Marubeni and its affiliates). To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/aircastle-limited



or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Aircastle merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Aircastle breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing are underpaying for Aircastle shares, thus unlawfully harming Aircastle shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: