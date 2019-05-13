SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Amber Road, Inc. to E2open is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Amber Road, Inc. (“Amber Road” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMBR) stock prior to May 13, 2019.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Amber Road to E2open for $13.05 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/mna/amber-road-inc
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The Amber Road merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Amber Road breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether E2open is underpaying for Amber Road shares, thus unlawfully harming Amber Road shareholders.
