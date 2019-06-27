SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of ASV Holdings, Inc. to Yanmar Holdings is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased ASV Holdings, Inc. (“ASV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQCM: ASV) stock prior to June 27, 2019.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of ASV to an affiliate of Yanmar Holdings (“Yanmar”). Under the terms of the deal, ASV stockholders will receive $7.05 in cash for each outstanding share of ASV common stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/mna/asv-holdings-inc
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The ASV merger investigation concerns whether the Board of ASV breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Yanmar is underpaying for ASV shares, thus unlawfully harming ASV shareholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
