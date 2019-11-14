SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of KEMET Corporation to Yageo Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased KEMET Corporation (“KEMET” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEM) stock prior to November 11, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of KEMET to Yageo Corporation (“Yageo”). Under the terms of the transaction, Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of KEMET’s common stock for $27.20 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The KEMET merger investigation concerns whether the Board of KEMET breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Yageo is underpaying for KEMET shares, thus unlawfully harming KEMET shareholders.

