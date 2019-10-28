SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Liberty Property Trust to Prologis, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Liberty Property Trust (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LPT) stock prior to October 27, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Liberty to Prologis, Inc. (“Prologis”) (NYSE: PLD). Under the terms of the deal, Liberty shareholders will receive 0.675x of a Prologis share for each Liberty share they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/liberty-property-trust



or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Liberty merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Liberty breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Prologis is underpaying for Liberty shares, thus unlawfully harming Liberty shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: