SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of MB Bancorp, Inc. to BV Financial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased MB Bancorp, Inc. (“MB Bancorp” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: MBCQ) stock prior to September 6, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of MB Bancorp to BV Financial, Inc. (“BV Financial”) (OTC Pink: BVFL). Under the terms of the deal, MB Bancorp shareholders will receive $15.85 in cash for each share of MB Bancorp. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/mb-bancorp-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The MB Bancorp merger investigation concerns whether the Board of MB Bancorp breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether BV Financial is underpaying for MB Bancorp shares, thus unlawfully harming MB Bancorp shareholders.

CONTACT: