SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Presidio, Inc. to BC Partners is Fair to Shareholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Presidio, Inc. (Presidio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: PSDO) stock prior to August 14, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Presidio to funds advised by BC Partners (“BC Partners”). Under the terms of the deal, Presidio stockholders will receive $16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio common stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/presidio-inc

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Presidio merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Presidio breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether BC Partners is underpaying for Presidio shares, thus unlawfully harming Presidio shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
