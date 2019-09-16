SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SemGroup Corporation to Energy Transfer LP is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased SemGroup Corporation (“SemGroup” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEMG) stock prior to September 16, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of SemGroup to Energy Transfer LP (“Energy Transfer”) (NYSE: ET). Under the terms of the deal, SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 per share in cash and 0.7275 of an Energy Transfer common unit for each SemGroup share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

The SemGroup merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SemGroup breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Energy Transfer is underpaying for SemGroup shares, thus unlawfully harming SemGroup shareholders.

