SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Shore Community Bank to 1st Constitution Bancorp is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Shore Community Bank (“Shore Community” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: SHRC) stock prior to June 24, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Shore Community to 1ST Constitution Bancorp (“1ST Constitution”) (NASDAQGM: FCCY). Under the terms of the deal, Shore Community shareholders will receive 0.8786 of a share of 1ST Constitution common stock, $16.50 in cash, or a combination of 1ST Constitution common stock and cash, subject to adjustment as set forth in the merger agreement, for each share of Shore common stock that they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/shore-community-bank

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Shore Community merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Shore Community breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether 1ST Constitution is underpaying for Shore Community shares, thus unlawfully harming Shore Community shareholders.

