NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky announces that it has commenced an investigation of Phantom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact the firm. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway
4th Floor, Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
