SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Foot Locker, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 – FL

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Foot Locker, Inc. (“Foot Locker”) (NYSE:FL) between August 19, 2016 and August 17, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/foot-locker-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Foot Locker’s vendors were transitioning to selling through various online retailers, diminishing the utility of Foot Locker’s large number of brick and mortar stores and the value of its exclusivity relationships with those vendors; (2) competition with online retailers had increased the pricing competition Foot Locker faced while also materially lowering the demand at Foot Locker stores; and (3) as a result of defendants’ failure to disclose this information, Foot Locker stock was artificially inflated to a high of $79.20 per share during the Class Period, while executives were able to sell over 192,000 shares of their personally held Foot Locker stock at artificially inflated prices.

If you suffered a loss in Foot Locker you have until May 8, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street – 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com