SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Livent Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 22, 2019 – LTHM

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Livent Corporation (“Livent”) (NYSE: LTHM) pursuant or traceable to the Company’s October 11, 2018 Initial Public Offering .

You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant to the initial public offering, your rights may be affected by this action. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company’s existing contracts; (4) that the Company’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Livent you have until July 22, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com