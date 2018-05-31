SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of PPG Industries, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 19, 2018 – PPG

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of PPG Industries, Inc. (“PPG”) (NYSE:PPG) between April 24, 2017 and May 10, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ppg?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PPG’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarterly financial statements for 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could no longer be relied upon; (2) PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 19, 2018, PPG issued a press release disclosing it had received a report concerning possible violations of its accounting policies and the identification of approximately $1.4 million of expenses that should have been accrued in the first quarter. Then on May 10, 2018, PPG announced that certain previously issued financial statements could no longer be relied upon. As part of the investigation, the Company also determined that “certain improper accounting entries were made by certain employees at the direction of the Company’s former vice president and controller,” whose employment was terminated.

If you suffered a loss in PPG you have until July 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street – 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com