SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ProPetro issued a press release disclosing delays both in its scheduled conference call and in the filing of its 10-Q, citing an ongoing internal review which includes, among other things, expense reimbursements, potential conflicts of interest, and related party transactions.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell over 25%. To obtain additional information, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/propetro-holding-corp-loss-form
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Wings for Kids Begins School Year with the Launch of New Partnerships - September 4, 2019
- CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JE, TWOU, EVH and SRPT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders - September 4, 2019
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Novartis AG - September 4, 2019