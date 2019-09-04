SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ProPetro issued a press release disclosing delays both in its scheduled conference call and in the filing of its 10-Q, citing an ongoing internal review which includes, among other things, expense reimbursements, potential conflicts of interest, and related party transactions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell over 25%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/propetro-holding-corp-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

