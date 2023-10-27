NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Discover Financial Services (“DFS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DFS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of DFS investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 21, 2019 and August 14, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

DFS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) DFS maintained deficient risk management and compliance procedures; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, the Company had, inter alia, failed to comply with applicable student loan servicing standards, misclassified certain credit card accounts, overcharged customers, and failed to stem its ballooning credit card delinquency rate; (iii) the foregoing issues, when they became known, would subject DFS to significant financial exposure, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in DFS during the relevant time frame, you have until October 31, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

