NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in KeyCorp (“Key” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEY) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Key investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 27, 2020 and June 9, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

KEY investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (ii) Key overstated its projected net interest income (“NII”) for the second quarter and full year of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (iii) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key’s business, financial results, and reputation; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Key during the relevant time frame, you have until October 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

