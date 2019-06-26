Breaking News
Home / Top News / Shareholder Alert: Livent Corporation – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Claims on Behalf of Livent Corporation Investors – LTHM

Shareholder Alert: Livent Corporation – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Claims on Behalf of Livent Corporation Investors – LTHM

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Livent Corporation (“Livent” or the “Company”).  The investigation concerns whether Livent (NYSE: LTHM) and certain officers and/or directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On May 22, 2019, a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of individuals who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Livent’s October 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”).  The class action lawsuit alleges that the Defendants violated the Securities Act of 1933.

Livent investors have until July 22, 2019 to move the Court to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action.  Livent shareholders who have suffered losses are encouraged to click Join a Securities Class Action or contact either John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkeho[email protected] or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected][email protected], to learn more about the Livent investigation or participating in the class action lawsuit. 

According to the class action complaint:

In October 2018, Livent completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 23 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share.  Livent received $369 million from the IPO, net of underwriting discounts and commissions.

On February 11, 2019, Livent released its fourth quarter 2018 financial results that missed top-line sales targets, citing difficulties negotiating contracts with existing customers. 

On this news, Livent’s stock price fell $0.57 per share, over 4%, to close at $12.55 per share on February 12, 2019.

On May 8, 2019, Livent announced disappointing financial results for the first quarter of 2019, citing further customer issues. 

On this news, Livent’s stock price fell $1.70 per share, nearly 16%, to close at $9.03 per share on May 8, 2019.

Further, the class action alleges that Livent’s IPO Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, the Livent Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) that, as a result, Livent would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) that Livent had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company’s existing contracts; (4) that Livent’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Livent Defendants’ positive statements about Livent’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Livent shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to click Join a Securities Class Action or contact either John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, [email protected] or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, [email protected][email protected], to learn more about the Livent investigation or participating in the class action lawsuit. 

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.  

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.