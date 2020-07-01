Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Renewable Energy Group Inc., (NASDAQ: REGI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Renewable Energy Group Inc., (NASDAQ: REGI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“Renewable Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGI).

Renewable Energy provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels.

On June 23, 2020, Renewable Energy issued a press release “announc[ing] that the Company’s second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between negative $12 million and negative $2 million,” down from the range of $20 million to $35 million that the Company had previously announced on April 30, 2020. The Company explained its significantly revised outlook by telling investors that “[t]he guidance model used in connection with the previous estimate contained inadvertent calculation errors, which on their own would have resulted in a significant reduction in the Company’s previous Adjusted EBITDA estimate.”

On this news, the stock price fell from $28.58 on June 23, 2020 to $22.73 on June 24, 2020, a drop of $5.85 per share, or 20.47%.

If you are a shareholder of Renewable Energy who suffered a loss, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at [email protected].  

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Renewable Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws.  The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has in the past recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors. 

Contact
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.