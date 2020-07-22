Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Energy Recovery Inc. on Behalf of Investors Who Acquired Shares from August 2, 2017 to June 29, 2020 and Encourages Investors to Inquire About the Lead Plaintiff Position Before the September 21, 2020 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Energy Recovery Inc. on Behalf of Investors Who Acquired Shares from August 2, 2017 to June 29, 2020 and Encourages Investors to Inquire About the Lead Plaintiff Position Before the September 21, 2020 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, has filed a federal securities class action in the United States District Court Southern District Of New York on behalf of its client and all similarly situated investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Energy Recovery Inc. (“Energy Recovery” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ERII) from August 2, 2017 to June 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The class action alleges violations of the federal securities laws. 

Headquartered in California, Energy Recovery develops and manufactures technologies for the oil & gas, chemical and water industries. Its leading technology is VorTeq hydraulic pump system.  In 2015, Energy Recovery entered into a 15-year licensing agreement with Schlumberger Technology Corp. (“Schlumberger”) for the exclusive use of VorTeq.  Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Schlumberger paid $75 million exclusivity fee and was to pay an additional $50 million milestone payments in 2016. 

However, on June 29, 2020, the Company announced the termination of the licensing agreement with Schlumberger citing “different strategic perspectives as to the path to VorTeq commercialization.”  Investors reacted negatively. On this news, shares of Energy Recovery fell from $8.91 to $7.59 on June 30, 2020 and fell again to $7.01 on July 1, 2020 a loss of 21.3%.  As one analyst pointed out, “[Energy Recovery] should have been able to perceive in advance and then explicitly warn about the significant, and likely rising, odds of this outcome.”

The Complaint alleges that Energy Recovery made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company and Schlumberger had different strategic perspectives regarding commercialization of VorTeq (ii) which created substantial risk of early termination of the Company’s exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (iii) accordingly, the revenue guidance  and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than September 21, 2020.  Any member of the proposed Class may move to serve as the Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice.

If you have suffered a net loss from investment in Energy Recovery’s common stock from August 2, 2017 to June 29, 2020, you may obtain additional information about this lawsuit and your ability to become a Lead Plaintiff, by contacting Christian Levis at [email protected] or by calling 914-733-7220 or Andrea Farah at [email protected] or by calling 914-733-7256. The class action is titled Visser v. Energy Recovery Inc., No.1:20-cv-05647-VM.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.