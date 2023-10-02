SAN DIEGO, October 2, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — , Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, Capri Holdings Limited, Talaris Therapeutics, Inc., and PFSweb, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Reinsurance. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each American Equity shareholder will receive $38.85 per share in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. class A limited voting share per share of American Equity. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Capri Holdings Limited’s agreement to be acquired by Tapestry, Inc. for $57.00 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s agreement to merge with Tourmaline Bio, Inc. Per the terms of the proposed merger, Talaris shareholders will end up owning approximately 21.3% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PFSweb, Inc.’s agreement to be acquired by GXO Logistics, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GXO will pay $7.50 in cash for each share of PFSweb held. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Leo Kandinov, Partner

