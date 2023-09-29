SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., Newmont Corporation, and Thorne HealthTech, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Reinsurance. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each American Equity shareholder will receive $38.85 per share in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. class A limited voting share per share of American Equity.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.'s agreement to be acquired by Authentic Restaurant Brands. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Fiesta will receive $8.50 in cash for each share of Fiesta that they own.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Newmont Corporation's agreement to merge with Newcrest Mining Limited. Per the terms of the proposed merger, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Newmont shareholders will own approximately 69% of the combined entity.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Thorne HealthTech, Inc.'s agreement to be acquired by L Catterton. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Thorne will receive $10.20 in cash for each share of Thorne that they own.

