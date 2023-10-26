SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF), formerly Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF). Specifically, Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law by the Fund’s investment advisor and the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Earlier this year, VCIF announced that it entered into a transaction agreement with Carlyle. Then, in July 2023, the Fund announced that it sold a significant majority of its assets to two bidders. The sale of the assets required the Fund to mark down the NAV from $9.96 to $8.27, a 17% drop. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

If you are a current owner of shares of the Fund, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law