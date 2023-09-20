SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., James River Group Holdings, Ltd., Edgio, Inc., and Hanmi Financial Corporation. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Emergent BioSolutions Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. On September 1, 2023, Judge Deborah L. Boardman of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Emergent BioSolutions, paving the way for litigation to proceed. According to the securities class action complaint, Emergent BioSolutions failed to disclose to investors myriad of issues that would detrimentally affect its ability to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine. Investors began to learn the truth on March 31, 2021, after the close of markets, when media reports revealed that employees at Emergent BioSolutions’ Bayview facility “mixed up” ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It was further revealed that this was not an isolated incident and part of a history of manufacturing issues at the company’s plant. Media outlets called the massive contamination a “significant setback and public relations debacle” and highlighted longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at the company’s facilities, leading to a string of FDA citations, including a persistent problem with mold, poor disinfection of some plant equipment leading to growth of bacteria, the repeated approval of raw materials that had not been fully tested, and poor employee training. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that it is investigating James River Group Holdings regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. On August 28, 2023, Judge David J. Novak of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against James River Group Holdings, paving the way for litigation to proceed. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that it is investigating Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that it is investigating Hanmi Financial Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. According to the complaint, Hanmi and certain of the company’s executive officers made a series of false statements to investors concerning Hanmi’s financial and operational performance. When the truth was revealed, shares of Hanmi’s common stock declined in value by approximately 60%, or over $15 per share, and still have not recovered. On August 15, 2022, Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha of the United States District Court for the Central District of California issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Then, on June 23, 2023, the parties in the securities class action filed a Stipulation of Settlement with the court, proposing to settle the securities claims for $3 million. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

