SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Enservco Corporation, Avantax, Inc., James River Group Holdings, Ltd., and Pegasystems Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Enservco Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. According to the complaint filed on behalf of shareholders, Enservco and certain of its executive officers made a series of false statements to investors concerning the Company’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting. As a result, there were errors in Enservco’s financial statements relating to, inter alia, its transactions with Cross River Partners, a related party, and accounting for ERCs, a tax credit provided for under the CARES Act. Specifically, the Company improperly accounted for a conversion of debt to equity with Cross River Partners and “misinterpret[ed the] eligibility for certain employee retention tax credits under relevant provisions of the [CARES Act].” Accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements and delay the filing of its 2021 annual report with the SEC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avantax, Inc.’s agreement to be acquired by Cetera Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each Avantax shareholder will receive $26 per share in cash. According to a recently filed shareholder complaint, the proxy statement recommending that Avantax stockholders vote their shares in favor of the acquisition, “contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things: the company’s financial projections; the financial analyses that support the fairness opinion provided by the company’s financial advisor, PJT Partners; and potential conflicts of interest faced by company insiders.” According to the complaint, the proxy failed to disclose the line items underlying the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; unlevered free cash flow; and non-GAAP earnings per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that it is investigating James River Group Holdings regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. On August 28, 2023, Judge David J. Novak of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against James River Group Holdings, paving the way for litigation to proceed. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on July 24, 2023, Judge William G. Young of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Pegasystems Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating Pegasystems regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law