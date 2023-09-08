SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd., Edgio, Inc., Kaleyra, Inc., and Sovos Brands, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating James River Group Holdings regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. On August 28, 2023, Judge David J. Novak of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against James River Group Holdings, paving the way for litigation to proceed. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On March 13, 2023, Edgio issued a press release announcing that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as the quarterly reports for fiscal 2022 and 2021, because its audit committee “identified an error in the company’s historic accounting treatment of Edgio’s Open Edge solution.” The company anticipated the restatements would result in a “reduction to revenue of up to approximately $23.0 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, up to approximately $16.7 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and up to approximately $6.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.” As a result, the company stated that it would be unable to file its annual report on time. On this news, the company’s share price fell $0.1597, or 15.5%, to close at $0.8703 per share on March 13, 2023. Nearly six months later, the company’s stock price continues to trade at around $0.85 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Kaleyra, Inc.’s agreement to be acquired by Tata Communications. Under the terms of the agreement, Kaleyra’s shareholders will receive $7.25 per share in cash. If you purchased KLR shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sovos Brands’ agreement to be acquired by Campbell Soup Company. Under the terms of the agreement Sovos Brands’ shareholders will receive $23 per share in cash. If you purchased SOVO shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law