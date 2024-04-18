SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of CarLotz, Inc., Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., DocGo Inc., and Mercury Systems, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 780-3993.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 29, 2024, Judge Arun Subramanian of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against CarLotz, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Accused of Unfair Proposed Transaction

Morris Kandinov is investigating the acquisition of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. by Silver Lake. On April 2, 2024, Endeavor announced a deal to be acquired by Silver Lake in a take private transaction. According to the news release, Endeavor’s board of directors approved the merger agreement for $27.50 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $13 billion and is expected to close by the end of first quarter of 2025. A Swedish bank has sued to block the proposed transaction, branding the deal a prohibited minority stockholder squeeze-out tilted heavily toward large investors and insiders, including controller and global private equity firm Silver Lake. Morris Kandinov is investigating Endeavor regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) Accused of Misleading Investors

A securities fraud class action complaint was filed against DocGo Inc. after the New York City’s Comptroller announced that it was commencing a real-time audit of operations and invoices incurred by the company as it had “serious concerns about the selection of this vendor and its performance of contract duties.” The complaint alleges that DocGo, through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DocGo’s executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services, the very services contemplated by the Relocation Contract; (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Accused of Misleading Investors

A securities fraud class action complaint was filed alleging that Mercury Systems, through certain of its officers and directors, used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically. The complaint further alleges that defendants repeatedly misled investors to believe that their growth was organic by misrepresenting several elements of Mercury’s business, including by hiding that Mercury had switched from “point-in-time” to “long-term contracts” in order to improperly boost reported revenues and that several of Mercury’s projects were in significant distress, including projects related to Mercury’s acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. Finally, the complaint alleges Mercury also lied to investors about its strategic growth initiative, 1MPACT, which was designed to improve profit margins but unbeknownst to investors was used to disguise regular expenses as restructuring costs, enabling Mercury to claim that recurring expenses were one-time costs. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

