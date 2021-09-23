SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating TDG, CMG, MIDVX, and NINDX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of TransDigm Group Incorporated, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., DWS ESG Core Equity Fund, and Columbia Large Cap Index Fund Institutional Class.  If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 708-3993.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating TransDigm Group Incorporated regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund – Class A (NASDAQ: MIDVX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating DWS ESG Core Equity Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Columbia Large Cap Index Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: NINDX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Columbia Large Cap Index Fund Institutional Class regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

[email protected]
(619) 708-3993
moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country.  The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
[email protected]
619-708-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law

