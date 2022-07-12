Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Shareholder Alert: New York Superlawyer Investigates whether Zendesk Going Private Transaction Is Fair to Shareholders and Potential Insider Trading

Shareholder Alert: New York Superlawyer Investigates whether Zendesk Going Private Transaction Is Fair to Shareholders and Potential Insider Trading

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superlawyer, Lynda J. Grant of the TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC (“GrantLaw”) is investigating whether the going private transaction for Zendesk, Inc. (“Zendesk” or the “Company”)(NYSE: ZEN) is fair to its shareholders, and whether certain insiders engaged in insider trading in light of the buy out (the “Buy Out”).    On June 24, 2022, Zendesk announced that it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger to be taken private by two private equity firms, Permira Advisers LLC and Hellman & Friedman LLC for $77.50 per share. This price is significantly less than the approximately $127-132 per share buy out price that Zendesk rejected only a few months ago, which it stated undervalued the Company. One day before the announcement of the Buy Out, Zendesk experienced unusual option activity.

GrantLaw is investigating whether (i) Zendesk’s board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $77.50 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Zendesk’s shareholders, and (iii) whether an insider engaged in illegal trading.

If you own Zendesk shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, call Lynda J. Grant, at 212-292-4441 or email us at lgrant@grantfirm.com. Visit our website at www.grantfirm.com.

GrantLaw specializes in shareholder and consumer litigation. Lynda J. Grant has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and consumers and has been named a New York Metro Superlawyer from 2014 to 2022.

Attorney Advertising

July 12 , 2022

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.