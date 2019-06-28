SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) from June 19, 2017 through October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for EQT investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the EQT class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/eqt-corporation/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) most of the acreage acquired in the acquisition of rival gas producer Rice was not contiguous with EQT’s previously held acreage; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about EQT’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

[email protected]