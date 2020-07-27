SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Forescout Technologies, Inc. —IMPORTANT UPCOMING DEADLINE– FSCT

Breaking News
NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) from February 6, 2020 through May 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Forescout Technologies, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here  or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Forescout was experiencing significant and disproportionate decline in its financial performance; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact Forescout’s planned acquisition by Advent International Corp.; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than AUGUST 10, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
[email protected]

