SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors LifeStance Health Group, Inc. – LFST

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether LifeStance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 10, 2021, LifeStance sold approximately 40 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at $18 a share, raising nearly $720 million in new capital. On August 11, 2021, LifeStance released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, reporting a net loss of $70 million. On this news, LifeStance’s stock price fell $10.16 per share, or 46.46%, to close at $11.71 per share on August 12, 2021.

Then, on November 8, 2021, LifeStance released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, reporting a net loss of $120.5 million compared to a net loss of only $3.3 million for the same period in the prior year. On this news, LifeStance’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 9, 2021.

