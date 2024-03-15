NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (“Adtran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADTN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Adtran and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 20, 2024, Adtran filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a current report on Form 8-K which stated, in pertinent part, that on February 20, 2024, Adtran’s Board of Directors “concluded, after considering the recommendations of management, that the presentation of the results attributable to the non-controlling interest and of the net loss attributable to the Company and, as a consequence, of the loss per common share attributable to the Company, were materially misstated in (i) the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, (ii) the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, and (iii) the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, respectively (collectively, the ‘Non-Reliance Periods’), and such financial statements should no longer be relied upon.”

On this news, Adtran’s stock price fell $0.22 per share, or 3.45%, to close at $6.14 per share on February 21, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.